Challenge to LG law: SHC serves notice to Sindh Govt

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notice to the Sindh government on a Jamaat-e-Islami petition challenging the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021, ARY News reported.

The petition was moved by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

The high court (SHC) has ordered the People’s Party led Sindh government to submit its reply in the next hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

The petitioner pleaded that the bill — which was passed on December 11, 2021 — was “illegal and in violation of Article 140A of the Constitution”.

Hafiz Naeem in the petition pleaded to the SHC to declare the new amendments in the bill as unconstitutional and void.

It must be mentioned here that the Jamaat-e-Islami has been protesting against the local government bill for the last several days in front of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the local bodies bill after raising objections.

