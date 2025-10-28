The rearmost stars sharing in Celebrity Race Across the World faced unknown struggles while pilgrimaging through the uncharted Caribbean and Pacific seacoast of Central America.

Presenter Roman Kemp revealed he was brought to gashes during the “ hellish ” race alongside his family, Harleymoon. DJ Tyler West humorously mentioned he considered trading his fiancée, Molly Rainford, “ for a mountain scapegoat ” due to their fiscal difficulties. Countryfile’s Anita Rani regressed to her teenage tone while travelling with her father, Bal, and Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn and his mama, Jackie, who nearly quit after managing on just four hours of sleep a night.

The trip began on Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and spans 5,900 kilometres to the remote Península de La Guajira in Colombia. Roman, who came off antidepressants last time, described the race as a significant test for his anxiety.

“ It’s presumably the stylish thing I’ve ever done on TV, but doing the race itself was hell! ” he admitted, reflecting on how he formerly wondered why rivals cried only to find himself in a analogous position.

Harleymoon acknowledged that their differing personalities posed challenges, noting her “ short attention span ” made it delicate for her to engage with Roman’s worries. “ I learned to hear him as the race progressed, and we understood each other for the first time, ” she said.

Tyler and Molly, who fell in love on rigorous Come Dancing, said the trip experience strengthened their relationship. “ There were times I allowed about trading Molly for a mountain scapegoat for redundant plutocrat, ” Tyler joked. “ But it worked out in the end, because we got engaged after the trip. ”

Molly expressed newfound confidence, stating that she took the action to ask nonnatives for help during the race. Anita and her father, Bal, jumped at the chance for adventure but soon realised the challenges involved, especially after he blamed her for standing too close to the business. “

An hour into the race, I turned into teenage me, stomping and pouting, ” Anita admitted. Frustrations included being followed by a camera crew, waking up without a plan, and floundering with the language hedge, but they set up ways to keep entertained, bringing along a chess set and skipping rope.

Dylan Llewellyn and his mama, Jackie, openly conceded the daunting nature of the experience, nicknaming themselves” platoon tortoise” due to their slow pace. They plodded with asking for help, getting enough sleep, and frequently felt lost. “ It was inviting. We plodded the most out of everyone, but it wasn’t for lack of trouble, ” Dylan said.

Jackie added that they were close to giving up originally, but they eventually turned their lows into highs, noting, “ We endured so much kindness, and the beauty of Central America was stirring. ”