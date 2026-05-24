CHAMAN; An explosion was reported near Chaman Phatak in Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting local police.

The blast triggered a fire close to the railway track, prompting authorities to deploy fire brigade teams to the scene.

Police said the explosion also damaged nearby buildings, with windows and glass panes shattered by the impact. The law enforcing teams have cordoned off the area, while rescue operation has begun.

Balochistan’s Special Assistant for Home Affairs said officials were currently gathering information about the incident and that further details would be released as they became available.

Authorities have placed all relevant institutions on alert following the explosion. Babar Yousafzai also urged residents to avoid gathering near the site while emergency operations continue.