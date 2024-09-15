WATCH: Babar hits Dahani for five consecutive fours in Champions Cup

Pakistan batter Babar Azam, representing Stallions in the Champions Cup, showed his batting masterclass by hitting Markhors’ Shahnawaz Dahani for five consecutive fours in their game on Sunday.

Coming to bowl the 8th over of the inning, his first, Dahani’s started with a dot ball, however, Babar Azam hit the second delivery for a four.

The right-handed batter then guided the third delivery through the third slip for another boundary.

The Pakistan red-ball captain was not finished as he hit Shahnawaz Dahani for consecutive fours on his remaining deliveries of his first over.

In total, Babar Azam hit five fours and scored 20 runs off Dahani’s over, taking Stallions from 27 in seven overs to 47 in eight overs.

However, the right-handed batter failed to stay at the crease for a long period as he was dismissed by spinner Zahid Mahmood in the 16th over.

Babar departed after scoring 45 off 44 deliveries, leaving Stallions reeling at 85 for the loss of four wickets as they continued their chase of a 232-run target.

Earlier, Jahandad Khan and Mehran Mumtaz helped Stallions bundle Markhors for 231 in the fourth match of the Champions One-Day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium.

For Markhors, Iftikhar Ahmed was the highest run-getter, having played a 60-run knock while Salman Agha contributed 51 runs to the total.

For Stallions, all-rounder Jahandad Khan took four wickets while Mehran Mumtaz picked up three wickets.