Stallions skipper Haris picks strongest opposition in Champions Cup

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris, who will lead the Stallions in the Champions Cup, has picked the strongest opposition in the tournament.

During his appearance on the ARY News show “Sports Room,” the right-handed batter said that Mohammad Rizwan’s Wolves would be the strongest opposition to face in the Champions Cup.

“Our side will be the strongest in the tournament, but the strongest opposition would be Mohammad Rizwan’s team. We will enjoy playing against them,” he said.

Responding to a question, the wicketkeeping batter expressed hope that the Champions Cup would become a game-changing tournament for Pakistan cricket.

“In terms of quality, all the international players are available in the tournament. When I bat in domestic cricket, I do not get international-level bowlers. However, all those bowlers will be available in this tournament which is a good thing,” he said.

According to the right-handed batter, the upcoming tournament provided a good opportunity for players to perform and make their way to the national squad.

In this regard, Mohammad Haris said that he and his team mentors have decided to give more chances to youngsters and back them throughout the tournament.

“Other teams would also want to do the same to allow youngsters to show their skills and to learn from the international stars,” he added.

The Stallions skipper revealed that he was eyeing a comeback to the Pakistan national squad with his performance in the Champions Cup.

“Being a wicketkeeper, batter and captain, my goal is to perform and make a comeback to the team. This tournament is very important to me and I will try to play in the position that is required in the Pakistan team,” he said.

On the importance of mentors, he said that team players were very happy with the decision as they will have a lot to learn from the senior players.

“All the players welcome having such mentors who are very helpful to them. They do not hesitate to talk to mentors due to their easy-going nature,” Mohammad Haris added.

The five-team tournament will see Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel leading the Dolphins, former Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the Lions and the Panthers will be skippered by former white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan.

Haris will lead the Stallions, while ex-all-format vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan will captain the Wolves.