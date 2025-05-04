Barcelona suffer major blow as crucial defender ruled out against Inter Milan

Barcelona suffered a major setback before their crucial second-leg clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final after Spanish defender Alejandro Balde was officially ruled out of the match on May 6.

Alejandro Balde has been sidelined since April due to a hamstring injury and has missed Barcelona’s last eight matches.

Despite hopes of a return this weekend for the La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid, the 21-year-old did not make the squad. His recovery has not gone to plan, and he will now miss the important trip to face Inter Milan.

Barcelona had counted on Balde’s return to boost their defence, especially against a strong Inter Milan side.

Known for his speed and dangerous runs down the left wing, Alejandro Balde has played a key role for Barcelona since his senior debut in 2021. This season alone, he has featured in 43 games, scoring once and delivering 10 assists.

While Gerard Martin has stepped up as a reliable replacement, manager Hansi Flick will certainly feel the absence of Alejandro Balde in such a high-stakes match.

Alejandro Balde’s attacking presence and pace are difficult to replace, particularly in a contest as intense as the one expected against Inter Milan.

The first leg between Barcelona and Inter Milan ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with both sides putting on a show for the neutral fans.

Youngster Lamine Yamal was a standout performer for Barcelona in that game, and the team will need more strong performances if they are to progress without Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona now face a tough challenge without one of their most exciting young talents, as they prepare to take on Inter Milan for a place in the Champions League final.