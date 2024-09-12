web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Champions One-Day Cup prize money announced

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the prize money for the Champions One-Day Cup scheduled at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

According to a statement, released by the PCB, the winners of the Champions One-Day Cup will receive a prize money of PKR 30 million, while the runners-up will take home PKR 15 million.

The five-team tournament will commence on 12 September with Mohammad Rizwan-led Markhors (previously Wolves) facing Shadab Khan-led Panthers in the opening match. Meanwhile the final is scheduled to be played on 29 September.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature the country’s top cricketers. This 50-over tournament will be played in a single-league format, where five teams will be mentored by stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq (Markhors), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions) and Waqar Younis (Lions).

Except for the 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30 am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3 pm.

The tournament will conclude with three playoff matches over four days, culminating in the final on Sunday, 29 September.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.