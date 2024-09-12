Champions One-Day Cup prize money announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the prize money for the Champions One-Day Cup scheduled at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

According to a statement, released by the PCB, the winners of the Champions One-Day Cup will receive a prize money of PKR 30 million, while the runners-up will take home PKR 15 million.

The five-team tournament will commence on 12 September with Mohammad Rizwan-led Markhors (previously Wolves) facing Shadab Khan-led Panthers in the opening match. Meanwhile the final is scheduled to be played on 29 September.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature the country’s top cricketers. This 50-over tournament will be played in a single-league format, where five teams will be mentored by stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq (Markhors), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions) and Waqar Younis (Lions).

Except for the 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30 am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3 pm.

The tournament will conclude with three playoff matches over four days, culminating in the final on Sunday, 29 September.