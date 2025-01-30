Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan unveils jersey for maiden outing

web analytics
By Web Desk
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled the team jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan.

The ACB shared a video of Afghanistan players sporting the jersey which took inspiration from the country’s cultural heritage.

The team jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025 features patterns of the historic Jam Minaret in Ghor Province.

“Inspired by our rich cultural heritage, the jersey design beautifully blends the elegance of Naskh calligraphy with the geometric patterns of the historic Jam Minaret in Ghor Province,” the ACB wrote in a post on Instagram.

“As AfghanAtalan take the field, they will wear the spirit of unity, the determination of our nation, and the elegance of Jam. They will create history and keep Afghanistan’s name shining on the global stage!” it added.

For their maiden outing in the Champions Trophy 2025, the side is placed in Group B alongside ODI World Cup 2023 champions Australia, England and South Africa.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares ticket prices for Pakistan games

Afghanistan will kick off their campaign with a game against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi.

The side will face England in their second group stage game on February 26 in Lahore while they will play their last group stage game against Australia on February 28 in Lahore.

It is worth noting here that Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19 with Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, taking on New Zealand.

The tournament will consist of 15 matches, played across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi while India’s game have been scheduled in Dubai.

