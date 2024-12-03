Harbhajan Singh’s controversial remarks over Pakistan’s CT25 stance go viral

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s controversial remarks about Pakistan’s stance on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are going viral.

“If you believe that not coming to India will change anything, you are free to make that choice. It is acceptable; you have the option. Consider hosting the tournament in a hybrid format; cricket enthusiasts are eager to watch the matches,” Harbhajan stated.

He further noted that encounters between India and Pakistan are infrequent and should not be influenced by any controversies regarding the venue.

“Let the match proceed as planned,” he asserted.

Concerning the ICC Champions Trophy, Harbhajan stressed the importance of moving forward without any pride.

He proposed a hybrid model where matches could be conducted at neutral locations, ensuring that fans still have the opportunity to enjoy cricket. “If you attempt to create obstacles in this process, how will the tournament continue?” he questioned.

Also read: Shoaib Akhtar’s Explosive Take on Champions Trophy 2025 goes viral

Harbhajan Singh is often viewed as a controversial figure due to his comments regarding Pakistan, especially following India’s withdrawal from the Champions Trophy. In response to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s firm stance after India’s exit, Harbhajan remarked, “Do you really think that not coming to India will make a difference? It will not. If you believe that your absence will affect the tournament in India, that is your viewpoint. You have the option to stay away.”

He also highlighted that Indian players are open to playing in locations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi if required, indicating the Indian team’s adaptability regarding the venue.

Despite his friendships with Pakistani cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Mohammad Yousuf, Harbhajan Singh is recognized for his candid remarks against Pakistan, often to enhance his standing in India.