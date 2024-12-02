Shoaib Akhtar’s Explosive Take on Champions Trophy 2025 goes viral

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed discontent regarding the prolonged discussions surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a conversation with a Pakistani news outlet, Akhtar acknowledged the Pakitan Cricket Board (PCB)’s request for a larger share of the revenues, given the shift to a hybrid format.

However, he disagreed with the board’s reluctance to travel to India for upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) events. He stated, “You are receiving compensation for hosting rights and revenue, which is understandable.

Hybrid Model pehle decide ho gaya tha. Shoaib Akhtar

“They ought to have upheld a robust stance; there is no reason not to. Given that we are capable of hosting the Champions Trophy in our nation and they are reluctant to participate, it would be reasonable for them to allocate a larger share of the revenue to us. This is a sound suggestion,” Akhtar stated.

Pakistan’s position is also justifiable, and they should have maintained a firm stance; why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy…”

Akhtar believes that the PCB should facilitate the participation of the Pakistan team in future ICC events held in India. However, he emphasizes the importance of developing the team strategically to ensure that Pakistan can secure victories against India on their home ground.

Regarding future matches in India, it is essential to foster a spirit of camaraderie and participate in games there. I have consistently maintained that, go to India and defeat them there. India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I acknowledge that the hybrid model had been previously established, he remarked.

It is important to note here that PCB proposed a new ‘Partnership or Fusion Formula’ to end the stalemate around the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to sources, the PCB forwarded its formula to the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to which Pakistan and India will play all of their game at a neutral venue for the next three years.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the ICC tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

Sources said that the ICC will take a decision on the matter after holding consultations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The development came after the ICC on Friday adjourned the board meeting without a decision about the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in the February-March window next year in Pakistan.

It is worth noting here that the BCCI suggested a hybrid model instead of travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and proposed India’s matches be held in Dubai.

The PCB categorically rejected such a proposal and insists that it will hold the entirety of the tournament on its soil.