Champions Trophy 2025 hybrid model ‘finalised’ 

In a major breakthrough on Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to adopt a hybrid model for the global tournaments hosted in Pakistan and India until 2027, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to a report by Cricinfo, the hybrid model will allow Pakistan and India to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. The agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between ICC chief Jay Shah and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai.

ICC has three global events scheduled in Pakistan and India between 2024 and 2027: the Champions Trophy in Pakistan (February 2025), the women’s ODI World Cup in India (2025), and the men’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka (2026).

Sources revealed that a Board meeting to discuss the Champions Trophy is scheduled for December 7.

The development came after PCB proposed a new ‘Partnership or Fusion Formula’ to end the stalemate around the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to sources, the PCB forwarded its formula to the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to which Pakistan and India will play all of their game at a neutral venue for the next three years.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the ICC tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

Sources said that the ICC will take a decision on the matter after holding consultations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier, the ICC adjourned the board meeting without a decision about the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in the February-March window next year in Pakistan.

It is worth noting here that the BCCI suggested a hybrid model instead of travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and proposed India’s matches be held in Dubai.

However, the PCB categorically rejected such a proposal and insists that it will hold the entirety of the tournament on its soil.