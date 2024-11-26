Champions Trophy 2025: ICC calls board meeting on Nov 29

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has called a board meeting on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to reports, the meeting will be held online with the upcoming tournament on the agenda.

The ICC Board comprises representatives from the 12 Full Member countries, three representatives from Associates, and an independent director alongside the ICC chairman and CEO.

The development came amid India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan which is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in the February-March window next year.

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its team for the event.

Later, reports said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

The PCB also sought a written response from the BCCI for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The ambiguity surrounding the event has broadcasters concerned about their viewership as they urged the ICC to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

While the cricket governing body initially planned to release the schedule on November 12, the BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan resulted in a delay in the announcement of the schedule.

Pertinent to note here that the broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.