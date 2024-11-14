Broadcasters urge ICC to release Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Broadcasters have urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported.

The schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 was scheduled to be released earlier this week, but was delayed as the Indian government refused to sent its team to Pakistan for the event.

The broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan ‘rejects’ hybrid model after India’s denial

Broadcasters earn the highest revenue from Pakistan-India games, as these matches attract massive audiences and generate significant advertising revenue.

The early release of the schedule would aid broadcasters in maximizing their promotional and commercial planning for these high-stakes events.

On November 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, a cricket news website claimed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI officially informed the ICC it that the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: Giving up hosting rights isn’t a feasible option for Pakistan, says Gupta

It may be noted India has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup because of the ongoing political unrest between the two neighbors.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has visited India four times in the previous sixteen years. They most recently visited for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 last year.