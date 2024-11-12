Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan ‘rejects’ hybrid model after India’s denial

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ‘rejected’ the possibility of hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025 following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to play the mini-World Cup, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Following government directives, PCB communicated its concerns to ICC, informing them of the Pakistani government’s firm stance on the matter.

The PCB in a letter penned to the International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought a clarification on India’s refusal to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Sources report that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially sought concrete reasons for India’s refusal to tour Pakistan in a letter.

In its letter, PCB rejected the hybrid model option for the series, making it clear that if India refuses to play in Pakistan, Pakistan will also refrain from competing with the Indian team at any alternate venue.

On November 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, a cricket news website claimed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI officially informed the ICC it that the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan.

It may be noted India has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup because of the ongoing political unrest between the two neighbors.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has visited India four times in the previous sixteen years. They most recently visited for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 last year.