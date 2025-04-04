Saudi Arabia issues digital Hajj and Umrah guide in 16 languages

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a digital guide in 16 languages, including Urdu, to facilitate pilgrims from different countries.

According to Saudi state media, the comprehensive guide is available in multiple formats, including PDF downloads and audio versions, which can be accessed through the ministry’s official website.

The guide provides important information in languages such as Urdu, English, Arabic, Turkish, French, Persian, Uzbek, and Indonesian to help pilgrims perform the pilgrimage.

The digital guide covers crucial topics, including cybersecurity to protect personal data and ensure online safety, legal and administrative matters to help pilgrims understand regulations and procedures, financial guidance (banking and financial transactions), and health-related tips to maintain well-being during the pilgrimage.

Additionally, the guide offers detailed information on the rites and steps of Hajj and Umrah, such as the rules surrounding Ihram, Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Ramy al-Jamarat.

It also includes essential details about key sites in Makkah, Madinah, and other important locations to visit during the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, as preparations for Hajj 2025 are in full swing, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is working diligently to enhance arrangements, ensuring that pilgrims can perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.

The ministry is committed to providing all necessary facilities to pilgrims during their stay in the kingdom.

To further assist pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has established a dedicated helpline for guidance and support. Pilgrims can contact Saudi authorities through the following toll-free numbers:

A number 1966 has been designated for the general guidance of Hajj pilgrims. The number 977 is available for health and emergency services, accessible at any time.