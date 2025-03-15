Hajj 2025 preparations in full swing, Saudi Arabia issues toll-free numbers

MAKKAH: As preparations for Hajj 2025 are in full swing, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is working diligently to enhance arrangements, ensuring that pilgrims can perform their religious duties with ease and comfort.

The ministry is committed to providing all necessary facilities to pilgrims during their stay in the kingdom.

To further assist pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has established a dedicated helpline for guidance and support. Pilgrims can contact Saudi authorities through the following toll-free numbers:

A number 1966 has been designated for the general guidance of Hajj pilgrims. The number 977 is available for health and emergency services, accessible at any time.

For law and order complaints, pilgrims can contact 911. The number 937 is available to inquire about the services provided by the Ministry of Hajj, and it operates 24/7.

In addition, a new scooter service has been launched to offer emergency medical care to pilgrims in both Makkah and Madinah.

The Ministry’s comprehensive efforts aim to ensure that every pilgrim’s journey is smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching.