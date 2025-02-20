Hajj 2025: Religious ministry seeks vaccine supply for pilgrims’ immunization

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs has invited applications for the supply of hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to immunize Hajj 2025 pilgrims, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, a total of 170,000 doses, including vaccines for polio, meningitis, and other diseases, will be procured. Interested pharmaceutical companies have been asked to submit their applications by February 25.

Pilgrims will be vaccinated at Hajj 2025 camps across Pakistan before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

The number of doses may be adjusted based on the final count of pilgrims.

Read more: Hajj 2025: Pakistani pilgrims to spend over Rs9.94bln on sacrificial animals

This year, a total of 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj under both government and private schemes. Of these, 89,605 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme, with an equal number performing Hajj through private arrangements.

On January 13, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah officially signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Pakistani pilgrims will collectively spend approximately Rs9.94 billion on sacrificial animals during Hajj 2025.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, each pilgrim is contributing Rs55,500 for the sacrifice during Hajj 2025.

Over 35,000 pilgrims under the government scheme have already deposited the sacrificial amount, totaling Rs1.94 billion. The significant amount highlights the organized arrangements for the religious obligation, sources said.