Hajj 2025: Pakistani pilgrims to spend over Rs9.94bln on sacrificial animals

Pakistani pilgrims will collectively spend approximately Rs9.94 billion on sacrificial animals during Hajj 2025, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources within MoRA.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, each pilgrim is contributing Rs55,500 for the sacrifice during Hajj 2025.

Over 35,000 pilgrims under the government Hajj 2025 scheme have already deposited the sacrificial amount, totaling Rs1.94 billion. The significant amount highlights the organized arrangements for the religious obligation, sources said.

This year, a total of 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj under both government and private schemes. Of these, 89,605 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme, with an equal number performing Hajj through private arrangements.

On January 13, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah officially signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah, where additional agreements will be made with institutions and companies responsible for providing facilities to pilgrims.