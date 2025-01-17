Hajj 2025: Training program for Pakistani pilgrims to begin tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) of Pakistan has finalised the mandatory training for intended pilgrims under the government Hajj 2025 scheme.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said Hajj 2025 training will be provided at one hundred and forty seven locations across the country.

He said the first session of the training workshop will be held in Peshawar tomorrow.

The spokesperson said that the attendance of Hajj 2025 pilgrims will be ensured through QR code in Pak Haj mobile app.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis will receive training from the respective Haji Camps prior to the Hajj journey.

He said the first phase of mandatory Hajj training will be completed on 27th of next month.

On January 13, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah officially signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah, where additional agreements will be made with institutions and companies responsible for providing facilities to pilgrims.