NADRA: Age modification guidelines for NICOP holders in 2025

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has updated the age modification guidelines in the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Overseas Pakistanis seeking to update their date of birth in their National ID Cards can apply through the Pak ID app, visit their nearest NADRA office or contact the Pakistani embassy in their country of residence.

Required Documents and Eligibility

Applicants who seek age modification must provide valid documents based on the level of the change:

Age changes up to 5 Years (Only once)

Requirements: A Pakistani Passport, Matric Certificate, Mark Sheet (issued within 3 years), or Service Book.

Second time age change (Only once, up to 366 days)

Requirements: A Pakistani or Foreign Passport, Resident Permit, or Matric Certificate.

1-Year (366 days) Age Change:

Requirements: Allowed based on an Inland or Foreign Birth Certificate.

Unnatural Age Difference with Sibling (Less than 7 months)

Requirements: Up to one year (366 days); change is allowed without documentation.

NICOP Age Modification Fee Structure

Different fees for age modification have been set by NADRA based on the duration of change:

Age Difference Fee (USD) Less than or equal to 1 year $5 Greater than 1 year but less than or equal to 2 years $25 Greater than 2 years but less than or equal to 3 years $40 Greater than 3 years $65 Modification for the second time $125



Note: Fees will be charged in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) after appropriate currency conversion.

How to apply for NICOP age modification

Applicants can submit their age modification requests through the Pak ID app, visit their nearest NADRA office, or approach the Pakistani embassy in their country of residence. NADRA makes sure a transparent process for all modifications.

