NADRA issues clarification regarding birth, death certificates

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an important clarification concerning birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage registrations.

According to details, NADRA stated that the registration of births, deaths, and changes in marital status is carried out under provincial laws by the relevant Union Council.

Based on these records, the National Database and Registration Authority issues identity documents under federal law.

The clarification came in response to a video circulating on social media, in which an individual expressed surprise over being declared deceased at a National Database and Registration Authority office.

NADRA explained that the person’s death was registered by a close relative at the concerned Union Council.

NADRA further stated that the responsibility for recording births, deaths, and changes in marital status lies with the Union Councils, and National Database and Registration Authority issues identity documents accordingly.

NADRA further informed that more than 7 million death records have been registered in Union Councils across the country, but many of the deceased individuals’ family members have not updated this information with National Database and Registration Authority or cancelled their identity cards.

NADRA added that text messages have been sent to the mobile phones of such individuals and their close relatives, advising them to visit the nearest National Database and Registration Authority office to cancel the deceased’s identity card if the death is accurate.

If the death registration is incorrect, they are instructed to contact the relevant Union Council to rectify the records.