NADRA establishes special counters at passport office

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has established special counters at various post offices across several cities in Punjab to facilitate citizens, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a move to further simplify and accelerate the provision of national identity cards, the National Database and Registration Authority has taken another significant step.

Under the direction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Director General of NADRA Lahore Region has decided to establish special counters at eleven post offices across Lahore and other districts.

NADRA’s spokesperson announced that these special counters, set up in collaboration with the Pakistan Post Department’s Punjab Region, have been established at Lahore Cantt, GPO, Manga Mandi, Shershah Colony, Shahdara, Qila Sheikhupura, Kasur, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Okara post offices.

At these centers, citizens will be able to avail crucial services at special counters such as the renewal of ID cards and the issuance of lost cards promptly and conveniently.

Now, citizens will no longer need to wait in long queues at National Database and Registration Authority centers. Instead, they can easily renew and modify their identification documents at their nearby post offices.

This initiative will prove to be another important milestone in providing public convenience and modern service standards.

Earlier, NADRA introduced a new facility for masses for citizens who can now deposit funds into accounts of over 50 banks through NADRA e-Sahulat, following an agreement between NADRA Technologies Limited and 1LINK.

This initiative will offer the service, ensuring biometric verification of depositors at more than 9,000 e-Sahulat franchises nationwide.

According to National Database and Registration Authority, this step will enhance accessibility to financial services and expand the scope of digital banking in the country.