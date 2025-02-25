NADRA introduces new facility for masses

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facility for masses, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Citizens across Pakistan can now deposit funds into accounts of over 50 banks through NADRA e-Sahulat, following an agreement between NADRA Technologies Limited and 1LINK.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by State Bank of Pakistan’s Deputy Governor Saleemullah and NADRA chairman.

With this initiative, more than 9,000 e-Sahulat franchises nationwide will offer the service, ensuring biometric verification of depositors.

According to National Database and Registration Authority, this step will enhance accessibility to financial services and expand the scope of digital banking in the country.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority clarified that biometric verification issues are not caused by its system.

According to the NADRA spokesperson, the facility for identity verification through the “Verisys” system is available to all financial institutions. Banks and financial institutions can utilize NADRA’s services when needed.

National Database and Registration Authority further stated that, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), it is introducing a facial recognition verification system.

Once the process is completed, this facility will be made available to all banks and telecom operators, the National Database and Registration Authorityspokesperson said.