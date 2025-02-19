NADRA issues clarification on fingerprint verification

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified that biometric verification issues are not caused by its system.

According to the NADRA spokesperson, the facility for identity verification through the “Verisys” system is available to all financial institutions. Banks and financial institutions can utilize NADRA’s services when needed.

NADRA further stated that, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), it is introducing a facial recognition verification system.

Once the process is completed, this facility will be made available to all banks and telecom operators, the NADRA spokesperson said.

Read more: NADRA issues clarification on B-forms ‘cancellation’

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority issued a clarification regarding the ‘B’ form registration process, stating that previously issued ‘B’ forms will remain valid and have not been cancelled.

According to NADRA’s official social media post, parents of children who have already obtained a ‘B’ form and need to apply for a passport, or those between 10 and 18 years old applying for the ‘B’ form for the first time, should visit their nearest National Database and Registration Authority centre with the child.

Additionally, parents can also submit their applications through NADRA’s Pak-ID mobile app.

National Database and Registration Authorityhas reassured the public that there is no truth to rumours about previously issued ‘B’ forms being cancelled, and advised individuals to follow their official social media platforms for updates and further information.