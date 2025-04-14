Rs750 Prize Bond Draw details for April 15

The highly awaited Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #102 will take place on April 15, 2025, at the National Savings Office in Peshawar.

This draw offers a chance to participants to win extensive cash prizes, including a grand prize of Rs1.5 million.

Prize Breakdown

The winners of the Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #102 will be announced before noon on Tuesday. The prize distribution is as follows:

Prize Amount (PKR) Number of Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 1 2nd Prize 500,000 3 3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

The first prize winner will receive Rs1.5 million, while three second-prize winners will each take home Rs 500,000. Additionally, 1,696 lucky winners will secure Rs 9,300 each.

Previous Winners

In the last Rs750 Prize Bond Draw, bond number 271541 was the first-prize winner, while the second prize went to bond numbers 317904, 496553, and 800663.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events:

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY 750 15 Apr, 25 PESHAWAR 1500 15 May, 25 KARACHI 100 15 May, 25 SIALKOT 40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD 25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE 200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA 750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI 1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD 100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE 40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR 25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI 200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN 750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD 1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI 100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD 40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT 25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD 200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE

The Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #102 will be conducted using a hand-operated draw machine in Peshawar. Participants can check their bond numbers online to see if they have won. The State Bank of Pakistan oversees the balloting process to ensure transparency