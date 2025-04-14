web analytics
Rs750 Prize Bond Draw details for April 15

The highly awaited Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #102 will take place on April 15, 2025, at the National Savings Office in Peshawar.

This draw offers a chance to participants to win extensive cash prizes, including a grand prize of Rs1.5 million.

Prize Breakdown

The winners of the Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #102 will be announced before noon on Tuesday. The prize distribution is as follows:

Prize Amount (PKR) Number of Winners
1st Prize 1,500,000 1
2nd Prize 500,000 3
3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

The first prize winner will receive Rs1.5 million, while three second-prize winners will each take home Rs 500,000. Additionally, 1,696 lucky winners will secure Rs 9,300 each.

Previous Winners

In the last Rs750 Prize Bond Draw, bond number 271541 was the first-prize winner, while the second prize went to bond numbers 317904, 496553, and 800663.

Upcoming Prize Bond Draws in 2025

The National Savings of Pakistan has scheduled several prize bond draws throughout the year. Here are some key upcoming events:

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY      
750 15 Apr, 25 PESHAWAR
1500 15 May, 25 KARACHI
100 15 May, 25 SIALKOT
40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD
25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE
200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA
750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI
1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD
100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE
40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR
25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI
200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN
750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD
1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI
100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD
40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT
25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD
200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE

For a full list of upcoming draws, visit the National Savings website or check local listings.


The Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #102 will be conducted using a hand-operated draw machine in Peshawar. Participants can check their bond numbers online to see if they have won. The State Bank of Pakistan oversees the balloting process to ensure transparency

