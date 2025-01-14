Saudi Arabia launches new version of “Nusuk” portal for Hajj, Umrah

RIYADH: Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new version of the “Nusuk” portal, featuring over 100 new services.

Nusuk is the first-ever official planning, booking, and experience platform for creating a Hajj or Umrah itinerary to Makkah, Madinah, and beyond. With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights.

In 2024, the number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims exceeded 18.5 million, with over 13 million visitors paying homage to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The Saudi government aims to provide exemplary services to Hajj pilgrims, stated the Saudi Minister of Hajj.

The introduction of digital Hajj operations has modernized and streamlined services, making the pilgrimage journey more convenient and satisfying, the minister said and added a century ago, the number of Hajj pilgrims was just 50,000, which has now risen to 2 million annually.

Saudi Arabia officials have visited 33 countries to assess the needs of pilgrims and prepare a comprehensive plan for Hajj operations until 2024.

Serving the Guests of Allah remains the kingdom’s top priority. Planning for Hajj arrangements begins on the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah each year.

With advanced digital systems, Hajj management has become more efficient and organized.

The fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition was inaugurated in Jeddah, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to improve Hajj arrangements each year, said the Saudi Minister of Hajj.