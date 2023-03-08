Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah permits via Nusuk app

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday started issuing permits for Umrah during the Holy month of Ramazan via Nusuk Hajj application.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced Wednesday that pilgrims can apply for Umrah during Ramazan through the Nusuk application.

Nusuk application has been launched by the government of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of pilgrims to perform the rituals of Umrah.

The new service allows pilgrims coming from Europe, the United States of America and Australia and more than 58 countries around the world to register, book, and pay online with an easy and convenient electronic procedure and to choose the service packages such as accommodation, catering, flight, guidance, and transportation.

It also identifies the countries included in the first stage of the launch, as well as a wide range of services and information for those wishing to perform Hajj this year to enable them to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and comfort. — SPA

