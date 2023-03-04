PIA announces Hajj 2023 fares

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced fares for the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the national flag carrier — Pakistan International Airline (PIA) — will begin pre-Hajj operations from June 6 till May 21.

For the first time in history, the national flag carrier will charge fares in US dollars from private Hajj pilgrims. The PIA has set $1180 fare for private Hajj pilgrims.

The airfares for the pilgrims from Southern region and Northern region are likely to remain in the range of $810 to $1,100 and $860 to $1,150 respectively, according to PIA.

Pilgrims travelling through the executive economy class would be allowed to carry 40kg baggage and seven-kilogramme hands carry luggage. Moreover, passengers travelling through the economy class would be allowed to carry 35kg baggage and seven-kilogramme hands carry luggage.

Earlier, it emerged that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to allocate a 25 per cent special quota in the Government Hajj Scheme for the pilgrims who will deposit dues in dollars.

The ministry also decided that the intending pilgrims, depositing dues in dollars, would be exempted from the balloting under the new Hajj policy, official sources said on Friday.

They said about 22,400 pilgrims would benefit from the ‘Sponsorship Scheme’ being introduced by the ministry in the wake of the current foreign exchange reserves in the country.

