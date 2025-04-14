Governor Punjab calls for boycott of Israeli-linked products

Punjab Governor Salim Haider has announced a complete ban on Israeli products at the Governor House, declaring that items financially benefiting Israel will not be tolerated, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Governor Salim Haider stated that as long as he holds office, all foreign products, particularly beverages and other brands linked to Israel, will remain banned from the premises.

He stressed that witnessing the brutal oppression of innocent Muslims in Palestine left him heartbroken.

During a meeting on Sunday at the Governor House Lahore with former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Assembly Parliamentary Leader Haider Ali Gillani, senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor, and other party figures, Governor Haider reiterated that there is no room for Israeli brands in the Governor House under his leadership.

He condemned the relentless violence in Gaza and Palestine, calling it utterly unbearable. The governor urged the international community to take immediate and effective action against Israeli aggression.

Appealing to the public, he encouraged citizens to boycott all Israeli products that support in the genocide of Palestinian people.

“This is a time for solidarity,” he said. “We must send a strong, united message to the world that the people of Pakistan stand with the oppressed.”

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced country-wide shutter down strike on April 22 to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine

Addressing Gaza solidarity march in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem said that countries like South Africa and Ireland are standing in front against the Zionist forces.

“But when those who watch the spectacle become the spectacle themselves, who will come to their aid? The mask has come off the face of the West, the imperialist mind has become clear, and the conscientious people living in the West have stood up against them.,” the JI chief added.

He said that there will be a nationwide shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the Palestinians. “Everything (every shop) will be closed on April 22,” Hafiz Naeem said.

The JI also announced to a solidarity marches in Multan and Islamabad on April 18 and 20 respectively.

He said said that Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades have thwarted Israeli technology. Hafiz Naeem said that the United Nations Charter has been flouted as genocide of the Palestinians has been done for the past many years.