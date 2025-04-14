Pakistan Railways enhances security for trains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has updated and enhanced security measures for the trains due to the recent incident involving the Jaffar Express, ARY News reported.

According to details provided in the National Assembly, Frontier Corps (FC) and Railway Police will provide the security responsibilities for these trains.

Additionally, 35 officers equipped with modern weapons have been deployed to the Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail to counter any possible threats and ensure the safety of passengers during travel.

Moreover, Pakistan Railways has also announced two important security projects worth PKR 8 billion.

For one of these projects, having an advanced security system Integrated, the Railway will receive PKR 3.1 billion in funding. This has also been suggested to be included in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-2026.

Security concerns rose following a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, where security forces speedily reacted, eradicating three terrorists.

Earlier, a group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track, bringing the train to a halt, and then took over around 400 passengers hostage, including women and children.

The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and took the passengers hostage. Details of the ongoing operation reveal that security forces are engaged in a fierce battle against terrorists who attacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

Security forces successfully rescued 190 hostages from terrorist captivity, including men, women, and children. The freed passengers of the Jaffar Express were escorted to Quetta under stringent security measures, where anxious family members awaited their arrival at the station.

Following the horrific incident, an emergency was declared in all hospitals in Sibbi.

Similarly, in November 2024, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.