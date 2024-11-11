Champions Trophy 2025: Giving up hosting rights isn’t a feasible option for Pakistan, says Gupta

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta has said that if he had been in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) place, he would have refused to host the Champions Trophy 2025, but this would not be a ‘feasible option’ for Pakistan.

On November 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, a cricket news website claimed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI officially informed the ICC it that the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan.

Speaking to ARY News, Vikrant Gupta said that talks about India’s refusal started months ago and that the idea behind revealing this information through the media was to mentally prepare Pakistan for the likelihood that India would not participate in the Champions Trophy.

“For Pakistan, giving up the Champions Trophy hosting rights isn’t a feasible option.”

Vikrant Gupta explained that India signed a Member Participation Agreement, which board members usually sign, while Pakistan signed both the Participation Agreement and the Hosting Agreement.

Vikrant Gupta added, “The Indian government cited security concerns for its top players. Whether that’s a valid concern or not, I don’t know. But if Pakistan doesn’t host the Champions Trophy 2025, what reason will it give? Pakistan cannot simply say it’s because India refused to come.”

He further said that Pakistan will need to present a reason that is internationally acceptable, or else it could face penalties.

“If I were in PCB’s position, I’d also question why India made such a decision. It’s true that Indian players would receive a warm welcome in Pakistan. However, the atmosphere today is different, and conveying that would be challenging,” he said.