India officially refuses to play Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that India will not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, a cricket news website claimed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI officially informed the ICC it that the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan.

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in the February- March window in 2025, however, India’s participation in the tournament was uncertain as the BCCI sought the government’s approval.

In an interaction with the media earlier on Friday, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that the cricket board has not gotten any formal confirmation from the BCCI on their decision to skip Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Although there’s a lot of talk [in media] that India may not come, we have received no official statement [from the BCCI],” said Mohsin Naqvi. “Our stance is that India should give us a written confirmation if they are not coming for the Champions Trophy.”

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that the PCB is not considering a hybrid model and is determined to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Read More: PCB chief responds to reports of BCCI’s decision for Champions Trophy 2025

“We maintain that the Champions Trophy will only be hosted in Pakistan, and there’s been no discussion of a hybrid model,” he added.

“We will provide all necessary facilities to all visiting teams, and we hope international fans will come here to watch the matches.”

It may be noted India has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup because of the ongoing political unrest between the two neighbors.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has visited India four times in the previous sixteen years. They most recently visited for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 last year.