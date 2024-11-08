PCB chief responds to reports of BCCI’s decision for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday denied receiving any communication about the India team’s travel plans for Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to the media in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the PCB chief said that he has not discussed with anyone the possibility of shifting India’s games to a neutral venue.

His statement came amid Indian media reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board that it will not send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

“We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

“Now, if Indian media is reporting this, then there must be some letter the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB,” the PCB chief said.

It is worth mentioning here Pakistan won the last edition of the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 and secured the hosting right of the tournament.

The country is set to host the event from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Speaking about the ambiguity about the India team’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, Mohsin Naqvi asserted that Pakistan wanted cricket to be devoid of politics.

“No sport in the world should have these kinds of politics. We will continue the preparations for the Champions Trophy that you’re currently seeing, and God willing, it will be a successful event,” the PCB chief said.

Responding to a question about whether Pakistan will adopt a hybrid model for the tournament on BCCI’s request, Mohsin Naqvi said that he would discuss it with the government before taking a decision.

“For the past few years, Pakistan has continued to show good gestures, and we hope that we are not expected to show good gestures each time,” he added.