PM Shehbaz orders inquiry into reduction of private Hajj quota

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed an immediate inquiry into the reduction of the private Hajj quota, leaving thousands of Pakistani pilgrims unable to perform Hajj 2025, ARY News reported.

As per details, the premier has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and identify those responsible for the failure to obtain the private Hajj quota in time.

The committee, headed by the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, includes the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within three days, detailing the reasons behind the government’s failure to obtain the private Hajj quota and fixing responsibility for the lapse.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has been asked to explain why it failed to obtain the private Hajj quota in time, leaving thousands of Pakistani pilgrims in limbo.

It is worth mentioning here that under the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

In Addition, to make the Hajj journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has introduced a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days like the previous year.

Pilgrims will have the option to choose their accommodation in Madina for a duration of four to eight days. Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag containing the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information.