Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj 2025 agreement

JEDDAH: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah on Monday officially signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umra Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah, where additional agreements will be made with institutions and companies responsible for providing facilities to pilgrims.

In Addition, to make the Hajj journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has introduced a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days like the previous year.

Pilgrims will have the option to choose their accommodation in Madina for a duration of four to eight days. Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag containing the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information.

A special mobile app will provide all information to the pilgrims on their mobile phones, enabling them to stay updated about their Hajj group’s information, training schedule, flight details, accommodations in Saudi Arabia, and live maps and locations of sites during Hajj.

Earlier, Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. The meeting reviewed the preparations for Hajj 2025.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain praised the efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah in providing excellent facilities for pilgrims.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and fraternal relations, which are founded on a shared faith, history, and culture.

He mentioned that there is further potential to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

This year, he said measures have been taken to provide better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims compared to previous years, and instructions have been given to the Hajj Affairs Office in Jeddah to ensure the best services for the pilgrims.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah remarked that a large number of pilgrims come from Pakistan each year, and it is an honor to serve them.

He assured that every possible cooperation would be provided to Pakistani pilgrims, emphasizing the enduring love for Pakistan and the desire to enhance mutual relations.

High-ranking officials from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, members of the Pakistani delegation, including Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and senior officials participated in the meeting.