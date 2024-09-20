ICC delegation visits Pindi Stadium to review Champions Trophy preparations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation visited the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi to review the arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The delegation was led by Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager) and included David Musgrave (Security Manager), Sarah Edgar (Senior Manager of Events), Aun Muhammad Zaidi (Event Manager) and Mansoor Manj (ICC Broadcast Consultant).

The ICC delegation reviewed the up-gradation and available facilities at Pindi Stadium and was also briefed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials on the occasion. The ICC delegation also met with the security officials.

The delegation, which had already visited the National Stadium Karachi, will also visit the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Read more: Champions Trophy: National Stadium Karachi’s new design unveiled

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three venues – Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium – that will host the mega spectacle.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi are scheduled to host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.