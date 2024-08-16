Champions Trophy: National Stadium Karachi’s new design unveiled

A new design for Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has been unveiled as renovations are underway for the Champions Trophy scheduled in 2025.

The renovation plan is divided into two phases: the first phase will be completed before the 2025 Champions Trophy, while the second phase will follow the conclusion of the ICC event.

The new design features a new building to be constructed directly in front of the main stadium. This new structure will house VIP boxes, a gallery, media boxes, and family boxes for players. Additionally, the two dressing rooms may be relocated to this new building.

Recently, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board has allocated Rs12.80 billion for these infrastructure improvements.

Later this month, Pakistan and Bangladesh are scheduled to play the second Test match in Karachi. Construction work will be paused during match hours and will resume once the match concludes each day.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi are scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.