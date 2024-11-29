Champions Trophy 2025: ICC meeting adjourned without decision

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday adjourned the board meeting without a decision regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The board meeting was called after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, scheduled in the February-March window next year.

According to sources, the meeting, comprising representatives from the 12 Full Member countries, three representatives from Associates, and an independent director alongside the ICC chairman and CEO, continued for around 15 minutes where Pakistan reiterated its stance against a hybrid model.

Meanwhile, sources said that ICC was considering various options to come up with a solution to the issues regarding Champions Trophy 2025 following India’s refusal to visit Pakistan.

In this regard, the International Cricket Council is likely to convene another meeting within the next 48 hours to decide on the matter.

It is pertinent to note here that the BCCI has suggested a hybrid model instead of travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI proposed that India’s matches be held in Dubai.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically rejected such a proposal and insists that it will hold the entirety of the tournament on its soil.

A day earlier, reports said that the PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council ahead of the scheduled board meeting.

Sources said that the PCB made it clear that the hybrid model, which would involve holding some matches in a neutral venue, was not acceptable for the Champions Trophy 2025.