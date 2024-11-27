Nawaz Sharif should speak to Modi for India’s Champions Trophy participation: Akmal

Former Pakistan cricket Kamran Akmal has asserted that PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should speak to Indian PM Narendra Modi to ensure India’s tour to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to ARY News, the former wicketkeeping batter suggested that the authorities should seek Sharif’s help to convince Modi to allow India’s travel to Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif should convince Modi to come. He [Modi] has visited his [Nawaz Sharif] house in Lahore and has a good understanding with the Indian PM,” Akmal said.

According to Kamran Akmal, Narendra Modi can play a pivotal role in ensuring the India team’s tour to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier this month, Nawaz Sharif urged India to tour Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to journalists in London, the former prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s resolve to maintain good ties with all countries.

“Pakistan should have good relationships with the United States and also with its neighbouring countries,” Nawaz Sharif said.

The PML-N president stressed the importance of fostering good relationships with neighbouring countries as he expressed hope that India will soon tour Pakistan to play cricket.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has called a board meeting with the upcoming event on the agenda on November 29.

The convening of the meeting came weeks after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in the February-March window next year.

After the BCCI conveyed to the ICC that it would not send its team for the event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

The PCB also sought a written response from the BCCI for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.