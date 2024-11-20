Champions Trophy 2025: Indian journalist says Pakistan should take a principled stance

India journalist Shekhar Luthra has said that Pakistan should take a strong and principled stance regarding the hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to ARY News on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan will need to take a firm stand on its stance regarding India’s travel plans to the country for global tournaments.

“If you continue to come and we do not reciprocate, then you will have to take a stand one day,” the Indian journalist added.

“You kept your promise and came in 2016/17 and then played World Cup in 2023. Now, it is our turn. We should show that we will take four steps forward if you take two. The problem is we are not ready to take even one step,” Shekhar Luthra stated.

He attributed the political dynamics in India as one of the major reasons for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to Luthra, the ruling party in India secures votes on anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan sentiments and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is the son of Amit Shah, a close politician to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Jay Shah is going to become the head of the ICC. Right now, we are suffering under his tenure. Tomorrow, the whole world will suffer once he becomes head of the ICC,” the Indian journalist said.

“I don’t know about his cricketing knowledge, but he takes orders from somewhere else and is not qualified to create a cricketing environment,” he added.

Luthra also slammed the BCCI for politicising the Indian cricket’s structure as he lamented the Indian side’s humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Test home series against New Zealand.

“Due to the IPL standards, we are getting all out on 36 and 46 in Test games. There are no repercussions for captain and coach because everything is being politicised,” he said.

He also called on other cricketing nations to support Pakistan in holding the entirety of the Champions Trophy 2025 on its soil.

“They should back Pakistan and there should be pressure on the ICC to end the monopoly of one nation on the game,” Luthra said.