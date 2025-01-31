Moin Khan has THIS advice for Pakistan in India match at CT2025

Former wicketkeeping batter Moin Khan has offered a piece of advice to Pakistan players in the hotly-anticipated PAK vs IND clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

As per the schedule announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the archrivals are set to face off on Sunday, February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, the defending champions and the hosts of the tournament, have an upper hand in the tournament, having won three out of the last five PAK vs IND games.

The two sides faced off in the Champions Trophy 2017 final at The Oval which Pakistan won by 180 runs.

Ahead of their upcoming encounter in the tournament, former wicketkeeping batter Moin Khan has advised Pakistani players to not get friendly with the opposition during their upcoming game against India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: Schedule, timings of Pakistan’s games

“I just don’t get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease our players check their bats, pat them, have a friendly talk. Nowadays, our players’ behaviour when playing against India is unfathomable to me,” he said during a recent podcast.

The former Pakistan captain urged for setting certain boundaries with the opposition on and out of the field.

Reflecting on his playing days, Moin Khan revealed that their senior players were against speaking to Indian players during the PAK vs IND games.

“Our seniors always told us that when playing against India give no quarter and no need to even talk to them on the field. When you get friendly, they see it as a sign of weakness. I think our players don’t understand this but being too friendly is seen as a sign of weakness on the field and you automatically come under pressure in your performances,” the former captain added.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh,

The hosts will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

Following the PAK vs IND game on February 23, the national side will play their third and final group match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on February 27.