Champions Trophy 2025: Schedule, timings of Pakistan’s games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan.

The eight-time tournament will be played at the three venues of Pakistan – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, while Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host India’s games including the hotly-anticipated PAK vs IND group stage game.

All three venues in Pakistan will host three group matches each, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will also host a semi-final.

Pakistan, the Champions Trophy holders, have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh,

The hosts will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

The hosts will then face the archrivals in the PAK vs IND at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Read more: ICC announces Champions Trophy schedule with PAK vs IND set for Feb 23

Pakistan will play their third and final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

All of Pakistan’s games will begin at 2pm local time.

It is worth noting here that the final of the tournament is scheduled on March 9 in Lahore, however, it will be played in Dubai in case India qualify for the ultimate game.

Pakistan’s fixture in the Champions Trophy 2025:

February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

February 23, Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

February 27 – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Knockout Stage:

March 4, Semi-final 1, Dubai

March 5, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

March 9, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

March 10, Reserve day