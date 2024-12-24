ICC announces Champions Trophy schedule with PAK vs IND set for Feb 23

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Set to begin on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand, the tournament will take place over 19 days.

The high-intensity PAK vs IND game will be played in Dubai on February 23 after India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The tournament will consist of 15 matches, played across Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi while India’s game have been scheduled in Dubai.

Each venue in Pakistan will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

“Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days,” as the ICC.

The three group matches involving India including PAK vs IND, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

While the Pakistan leg will begin with the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi, the Dubai leg will start the following day with India taking on Bangladesh.

“The eight sides in the Champions Trophy competing for the famous white winners’ jackets are the teams that finished in the top eight positions on the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” as per the ICC.

Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features ODI World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Groups:

Group A – Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B – South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

February 20, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

February 21, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

February 22, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

February 23, Pakistan v India, Dubai

February 24, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 25, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 26, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

February 27, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 28, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

March 1, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

March 2, New Zealand v India, Dubai

March 4, Semi-final 1, Dubai

March 5, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

March 9, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

March 10, Reserve day