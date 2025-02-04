Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs IND game tickets sold out within hour

The tickets for the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND game at the Champions Trophy 2025 have been sold out in less than an hour.

The archrivals are set to face off in the high-voltage group stage game in Dubai on February 23 after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had priced the tickets for the PAK vs IND game at a minimum of AED500 while the most expensive ticket for the game was set at AED12,500.

According to reports, fans from Pakistan and India rushed to the online website and purchased the tickets within minutes.

It is worth noting here that the tickets for the Dubai leg of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 went up for sale on February 4 at 4pm.

The eight-team tournament is set to be hosted by Pakistan who won the 2017 edition after thrashing India in the final.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Read more: Gambhir shares plans for Pakistan game at Champions Trophy

Pakistan will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

They will then face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.

Before their game against Pakistan, India will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20 while their last group stage game against New Zealand is scheduled for March 2.