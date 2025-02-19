Pakistan’s Champions Trophy defense hindered by lack of pace

As the cricketing world converges on Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the hosts find themselves in a precarious position. The defending champions, once known for their formidable bowling attack, are grappling with a series of issues that have plagued their ODI performances since the Asia Cup 2023.

A lackluster bowling unit, the absence of genuine pace, poor workload management of star players, and questionable selection decisions have all contributed to Pakistan’s decline.

These problems were starkly evident in their opening match of the tournament against New Zealand, where our bowlers were taken to the cleaners, raising serious concerns about their ability to defend their title.

The Downfall of Pakistan’s Bowling Prowess

Pakistan has long been synonymous with producing world-class fast bowlers. From the legendary Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis to the fiery Shoaib Akhtar, the nation has a rich history of pace dominance. However, the current crop of bowlers has failed to live up to this legacy. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, once hailed as the torchbearers of Pakistan’s pace attack, have seen a significant dip in their performances. Their deliveries, which once consistently crossed the 140 kph mark, now rarely do so, and their inability to extract movement off the pitch has made them less threatening.

In their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand, Pakistan’s bowling woes were laid bare. Shaheen Afridi, the spearhead of the attack, conceded 68 runs without taking a wicket, while Haris Rauf, despite picking up two wickets, was expensive, giving away 83 runs. This lack of penetration and control allowed New Zealand to post a mammoth total, putting immense pressure on Pakistan’s batters.

The Absence of Genuine Pace

One of the most glaring issues in Pakistan’s bowling lineup is the absence of genuine pace. In modern cricket, where batters are increasingly adept at handling medium-pacers and spinners, raw speed remains a crucial weapon. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s current pace attack lacks this X-factor. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who were once capable of bowling at express speeds, have seen their pace drop significantly. This decline has not only reduced their effectiveness but has also made them predictable and easier to score off.

The lack of genuine pace has also impacted Pakistan’s ability to take early wickets and build pressure on the opposition. In the absence of a fiery pacer who can rattle top-order batters, Pakistan’s bowling attack has struggled to make inroads, allowing opposition teams to build strong platforms and accelerate in the latter stages of the innings.

Workload Management and Selection Blunders

Another critical factor contributing to Pakistan’s struggles is the mismanagement of their star players’ workloads. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, both of whom are integral to Pakistan’s bowling attack, have been overburdened with a relentless schedule of international and domestic cricket. This has led to fatigue, injuries, and a noticeable drop in their performance levels. The failure to rotate and rest key players has not only affected their form but has also jeopardized their long-term fitness.

Compounding these issues are the questionable selection decisions made by the team management. The exclusion of promising young pacers who could have provided much-needed energy and speed to the attack has raised eyebrows. Instead, the reliance on out-of-form bowlers and the lack of a clear strategy to address the team’s weaknesses have left Pakistan vulnerable in a highly competitive tournament.

A Rocky Start to the Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand was a stark reminder of the challenges they face. The bowlers, once the pride of the nation, were unable to contain the Kiwi batters, who capitalized on the lack of pace and discipline in the Pakistani attack. Shaheen Afridi’s inability to take wickets and Haris Rauf’s expensive spell highlighted the team’s reliance on a bowling unit that is no longer firing on all cylinders.

As Pakistan looks to regroup and bounce back in the tournament, the need for a strategic overhaul is evident. The team must address the issues plaguing their bowling attack, manage the workloads of their key players more effectively, and make bold selection decisions to inject fresh energy into the squad.

Pakistan’s journey in the Champions Trophy 2025 is off to a rocky start, and the road ahead is fraught with challenges. The defending champions must confront the harsh realities of their current form and make the necessary adjustments to reclaim their status as a cricketing powerhouse. While the absence of genuine pace and the struggles of their main bowlers are concerning, there is still time for Pakistan to turn things around. However, it will require a concerted effort from the players, management, and selectors to address the issues and reignite the spark that once made Pakistan’s bowling attack the envy of the cricketing world. The Champions Trophy 2025 is a test of resilience, and for Pakistan, it is a chance to prove that they can rise above adversity and defend their title with pride.