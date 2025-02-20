Pakistan set unwanted record in CT 2025 game against New Zealand

Pakistan’s top-order batters found it tough to get going in their opening game against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025, setting an unwanted record in the ODI format.

Put to chase a 321-run target in Karachi, the hosts managed 22/2 in the first ten overs, their lowest in the first powerplay in ODIs at home.

The national side’s lowest-ever powerplay score also came against New Zealand, when they managed to score just nine runs in the first 10 overs with field restriction in 2018.

Pakistan vice-captain Salman Ali also acknowledged the dismal start with the bat after they were defeated by 60 runs in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Our thrive was to restrict New Zealand around 270 or a maximum 300 runs because the pitch was such that it was a chaseable total if you start well. But we could not get the desired start in batting due to which we could not get the momentum and eventually failed to score as many runs,” he said in a post-match conference.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan’s top order batters, including Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman and captain Mohammad Rizwan played 164 balls combined and scored 97 runs.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan batters played 145 dot balls while chasing 321-run target

The four batters played 108 dot balls in the innings, while the rest of the batters played 37 dot balls while facing 120 balls.

Following a crushing defeat against New Zealand, the defending champions are set to depart for Dubai where they will clash with archrivals India on February 23.