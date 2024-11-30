Champions Trophy 2025: PCB chief hints at a “win-win situation” for all

DUBAI: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, has called for a new formula based on parity for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, hinting at a win-win situation for all, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media at Dubai Stadium, Naqvi emphasized that any new formula regarding the ICC event must ensure equality and fairness.

“A lot of things are going on, I don’t want to comment too much because that can ruin everything, we have presented our point of view to ICC, while India has also given its opinion, All the boards are trying to ensure a win-win for all, Pakistan also wants that cricket should win but anything with respect”, the chairman PCB said.

He also hinted that Pakistan can boycott tournaments in India if the Indian team refuses to play in Pakistan.

“It is not possible that we go to India, but they don’t come to Pakistan”, maintained Naqvi.

The Chairman insisted that Pakistan too, in tit for tat, could boycott the tournaments scheduled in India, but we want the victory of sport”.

“The dignity of Pakistan is paramount, and we cannot compromise on it,” Naqvi said. “We want a long-term solution that covers future events, not just the Champions Trophy 2025”, urging, that this problem must be resolved once and for all on a parity basis.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

The ambiguity surrounding the event has broadcasters concerned about their viewership as they urged the ICC to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

While the cricket governing body initially planned to release the schedule on November 12, the BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan resulted in a delay in the announcement of the schedule.

Pertinent to note here that the broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.