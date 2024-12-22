Champions Trophy 2025: PCB confirms neutral venue for PAK v IND

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy 2025.

In a statement on Sunday, PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir confirmed that Pakistan has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its decision about the neutral venue for the PAK v IND game.

“The Champions Trophy matches between India and Pakistan will be held in the UAE, as decided after a meeting between Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Nahyan. The decision for a neutral venue had to be made by the host, Pakistan,” Aamir Mir said.

According to Mir, the decision to host the PAK v IND game of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE comes following a meeting between the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Nahyan, who is currently in Pakistan.

Read more: ICC set to ‘announce’ Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

It is worth noting here that India’s games have been scheduled in the UAE as per an arrangement where PAK v IND matches at ICC events till 2027 will be played at neutral locations.

The highly-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to kick off on February 19, 2025. Hosted by Pakistan, the competition will see eight teams split into two groups. The matches will take place across the venues of Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

On December 19, it was reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed on a hybrid model that would see India playing its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at neutral venues.

Reports had said that neutral venues will also be used for Pakistan’s matches in ICC tournaments that India hosts till 2027.