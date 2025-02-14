ICC announces prize money for Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin in Pakistan on February 19.

The winning team of the eight-team tournament will take home the grand prize of a whopping $2.24 million, the ICC said in a statement on Friday.

“The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million,” as per the ICC.

Teams will get $34,000 for every victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game.

The ICC will hand $350,000 each to teams finishing in fifth or sixth place in the tournament while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home $140,000.

Further, all participating teams will receive $125,000 each for participating in the event.

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 features eight teams including hosts Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, England and Afghanistan.

Read more: Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls advice to players for Pak-India CT 2017 final

The teams have been split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The ICC has confirmed that the Men’s Champions Trophy will be held every four years, featuring the top eight ODI teams.

The cricketing body will introduce the Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 in a T20 format.

It is worth noting here that the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, with Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The tournament will see eight teams play a total of 15 matches across 19 days.

Pakistan will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

They will then face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.