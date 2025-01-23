‘All On The Line!’: ICC drops Champions Trophy 2025 promo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the promo for the highly-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, featuring Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan alongside India’s Hardik Pandya.

Titled “It’s All On The Line!” the promo shows the players attempting to get their hands on the trophy in a Mission Impossible-style heist.

The action-packed promo shows Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan collaborating to reach the Champions Trophy 2025 silverware as they face competition from Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, England’s Phil Salt, and Hardik Pandya.

The promo opens with Shaheen Afridi being lowered down using a rope which Shadab Khan holds, to infiltrate a vault filled with lasers and motion sensors.

As the Pakistan pacer gets near the trophy, Hardik Pandya is seen dodging lasers to beat him to the silverware.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi makes an entry through the underground route while England’s Phil Salt appears out of thin air to make the scene more dramatic.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan, the defending champions, will host the Champions Trophy 2025.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongise New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

The archrivals will face off in the high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

While the hosts of the tournament are yet to announced a squad, India have already submitted their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.